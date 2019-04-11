< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/dont-miss">Don't Miss</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> prices will go up due to tariffs, trade war between US and China"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/money/costco-says-prices-will-go-up-due-to-tariffs-trade-war-between-us-china">Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs, trade war between US and China</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries">12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/national/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bag with human remains of child found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/national/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas">Bag with human remains of child found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/unusual/man-sentenced-for-marrying-daughter-after-reported-competition-between-half-siblings"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man sentenced for marrying daughter after reported 'competition' between half-siblings"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/unusual/man-sentenced-for-marrying-daughter-after-reported-competition-between-half-siblings">Man sentenced for marrying daughter after reported 'competition' between half-siblings</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wfld/money/costco-says-prices-will-go-up-due-to-tariffs-trade-war-between-us-china">Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs, trade war between US and China</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries">12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/national/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas">Bag with human remains of child found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/unusual/man-sentenced-for-marrying-daughter-after-reported-competition-between-half-siblings">Man sentenced for marrying daughter after reported 'competition' between half-siblings</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/lightfoot-letter-being-sent-to-ask-ald-burke-to-resign">Lightfoot: Letter being sent to ask Ald. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410194995" data-article-version="1.0">Cameras placed along Chicago expressway in fight against drug sales</h1> Posted May 31 2019 07:23PM CDT
Updated May 31 2019 07:24PM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/cameras-placed-along-chicago-expressway-in-fight-against-drug-sales" addthis:title="Cameras placed along Chicago expressway in fight against drug sales"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410194995.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410194995");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410194995-400516041"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410194995-400516041" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410194995" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Surveillance cameras have been placed along a Chicago expressway in an effort to crack down on illegal activity in neighboring areas frequented by drug dealers.</p><p>Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says about 20 cameras have been placed along a seven-mile stretch of the Eisenhower Expressway, which connects the city's western suburbs to the city's central business district.</p><p>Authorities say the expressway has become notorious as an access route for drug users from the suburbs and elsewhere to travel to Chicago's West Side for their class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404037" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/family-says-baby-cut-from-mother-s-womb-is-breathing-on-his-own" title="Family says baby cut from mom's womb breathed on his own without help from machine" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558404711345_7295284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558404711345_7295284_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558404711345_7295284_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558404711345_7295284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/111_1558404711345_7295284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family says baby cut from mom's womb breathed on his own without help from machine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A baby cut from his mother's womb in Chicago is slowly improving in the hospital.</p><p>Yovani Lopez's family spoke Friday to say the little boy has breathed on his own, and that it is the first time he has breathed without the help of a machine.</p><p>Yovani's mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, was brutally murdered in April when she was lured to a home on the Southwest Side and strangled with a coaxial cable. Police arrested three people who they say killed Ochoa-Lopez to steal her baby.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/11-new-sex-assault-charges-up-legal-ante-for-singer-r-kelly" title="11 new sex-assault charges up legal ante for singer R. Kelly" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&nbsp;Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.&nbsp;(Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>11 new sex-assault charges up legal ante for singer R. Kelly</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Prosecutors aren't saying much about why they charged R. Kelly with 11 new sex-related felony counts but one thing is clear: Things are much more serious for the Grammy-winning R&B singer.</p><p>The reasons start with the fact that the 11 new counts include four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault - a Class X felony that carries a sentence up to 30 years - more than four times as long as the sentence that each of the 10 counts Kelly was charged with and pleaded not guilty to in February.</p><p>"By doing this they have enhanced the penalty if he's convicted," Joe Lopez, a Chicago defense attorney, said Friday. And perhaps more significantly, he said that even with the original 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that Kelly was charged with in February there was a possibility that he could have been placed on probation and avoided prison.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/kim-foxx-releases-jussie-smollett-files-offers-recusal-explanation" title="Kim Foxx releases Jussie Smollett files, offers recusal explanation" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kim Foxx releases Jussie Smollett files, offers recusal explanation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 06:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 08:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago's top prosecutor gave a new justification in documents released Friday for why she recused herself from the investigation into "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's claim he was the victim of a hate crime: there were false rumors she was related to Smollett and she didn't want any hint of a conflict of interest.</p><p>The justification from Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx was contained in 2,000 pages of documents her office released Friday.</p><p>Foxx says the false rumors circulated as suspicions grew about the claim made by Smollett, who is black and gay, that he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack. Foxx says she recused herself to avoid "even the perception of a conflict."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/costco-says-prices-will-go-up-due-to-tariffs-trade-war-between-us-china"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sign marks the location of a Costco store on December 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Costco is expected to report its fiscal 1Q19 on December 13. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="1072266090_1559344559812-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs, trade war between US and China</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Still0531_00034_1559336107273-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934-408795.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bag with human remains of child found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/man-sentenced-for-marrying-daughter-after-reported-competition-between-half-siblings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Travis Fieldgrove and Samantha Kershner were arrested in January on warrants relating to an incest case, according to authorities. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/suspect-shoved-man-onto-train-tracks-for-being-white-police-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/31/tracks_1559350064294_7340761_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Suspect shoved man onto train tracks for being white, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cameras-placed-along-chicago-expressway-in-fight-against-drug-sales" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/11/highway%20traffic_1555039919054.jpg_7098625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cameras placed along Chicago expressway in fight against drug sales</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/11-new-sex-assault-charges-up-legal-ante-for-singer-r-kelly" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/07/Getty-r-kelly-court_1557228085443_7228590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Singer&#x20;R&#x2e;&#x20;Kelly&#x20;appears&#x20;in&#x20;court&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;hearing&#x20;to&#x20;request&#x20;that&#x20;he&#x20;be&#x20;allowed&#x20;to&#x20;travel&#x20;to&#x20;Dubai&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Leighton&#x20;Criminal&#x20;Court&#x20;Building&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;E&#x2e;&#x20;Jason&#x20;Wambsgans-Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>11 new sex-assault charges up legal ante for singer R. Kelly</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/kim-foxx-releases-jussie-smollett-files-offers-recusal-explanation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/kim-foxx-jussie-smollett-case_1555501344046_7120255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kim Foxx releases Jussie Smollett files, offers recusal explanation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/costco-says-prices-will-go-up-due-to-tariffs-trade-war-between-us-china" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/costco%20thumb_1559344559812.jpg_7340107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;sign&#x20;marks&#x20;the&#x20;location&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;Costco&#x20;store&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;Costco&#x20;is&#x20;expected&#x20;to&#x20;report&#x20;its&#x20;fiscal&#x20;1Q19&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;13&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Costco says prices will go up due to tariffs, trade war 