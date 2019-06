- Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after a speeding car crashed into a building in Gresham on the South Side.

A Hyundai Elantra was at a stop sign about 6 p.m. when it was struck by a Kia going westbound on 81st Street at a “high rate of speed,” Chicago police said. The Kia then crashed into a building in the 700 block of West 81st Street.

The 31-year-old male driver of the Kia was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be rescued, police and fire officials said. The man, who was the car’s only occupant, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with head injuries.

A 43-year-old woman in the Hyundai Elantra was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where her condition was stabilized, police said. She was the only occupant of her vehicle.

No one in the building was injured, police said. Detectives are investigating the crash.