- Powerful storms led to flooding in the north suburbs on Saturday.

Multiple underpasses in Highland Park were flooded with at least a foot of water. At least one woman's car died in the water after she tried to drive through it.

In Deerfield, two cars had to be towed after drivers got stuck in standing water. A longtime resident said this has only happened in the area a handful of times in the past few decades.



"There's always someone who tries to make it," Michael Kasper said.