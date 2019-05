- A House Democrat is reviving a plan to expand casino gambling in Illinois by linking it to a popular sports betting measure.

Blue Island Democratic Rep. Robert Rita got Executive Committee approval Monday to proceed with the long-discussed proposal. It would allow a land-based casino in Chicago and riverboat casinos in Rockford, Lake County, a south suburb of Chicago, Danville and southern Illinois. There would be additional gambling at existing sites including horse racing tracks.

The idea has failed previously for various reasons. But Rita says he's improving the measure's chances by tacking it onto legislation to legalize sports betting.

And advocates see the potential tax revenue from new casinos - up to $350 million a year - as vital to financing Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's proposed $41.5 billion state-construction program.