Police investigate a shooting at a vacuum stall of the Fuller’s Express $3 Car Wash at 2146 S. Rockwell St. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times Police investigate a shooting at a vacuum stall of the Fuller’s Express $3 Car Wash at 2146 S. Rockwell St. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Related Headlines Sheriff's deputy shoots teen carjacker

Charges have been filed against a teen shot by a sheriff’s deputy while attempting to steal his sports car in Little Village, according to police.

The 16-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of burglary, Chicago police said in a statement.

On Monday, an on-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy was on a break when he parked his 2015 Chevrolet Corvette at a car wash in the 2600 block of West Cermak Road, authorities said. The 50-year-old deputy had just stepped away at 8:30 p.m. when the teen entered the car, police said.

The deputy returned, pulled out a handgun and fired shots that struck the teen in the shoulder, police said. The deputy told police he saw the teen reach for something.

The boy, who remains unnamed because he is a juvenile, was taken to Stroger Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The shooting was recorded by car wash surveillance cameras and the footage was shared with police, Ben Fuller, co-owner of Fuller’s Express $3 Car Wash, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court at 1100 S. Hamilton Ave. on Thursday, police said.