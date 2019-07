- Four officers accused of covering up the fatal shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald by fellow Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke will be fired from the department.

The Police Board made the announcement Thursday evening, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

In August 2016, CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson filed charges against Sgt. Stephen Franko and officers Janet Mondragon, Daphne Sebastian and Ricardo Viramontes. The four were accused of either giving or approving knowingly false statements in an effort to have the shooting of Laquan McDonald deemed justified.

Arguments in the Police Board case concluded in April. A decision as to any possible punishment against the four were announced at the Police Board's monthly meeting at police headquarters in Bronzeville on Thursday night.

None of the four were charged criminally, though their police powers were stripped and they were assigned to desk duty as the Police Board case proceeded.

In January 2019, Van Dyke was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for the killing of McDonald.