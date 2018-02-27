Chicago girl, 13, reported missing from Belmont Gardens

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Monday morning in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Laela Caraballo, 13, was last seen about 11:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Wellington, according to an alert from Chicago Police. She is known to frequent the area near the intersection of Belmont and Milwaukee avenues.

Caraballo is described as a 5-foot, 110-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She may be wearing blue jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt with red lettering on the back.

Anyone with information about Caraballo’s whereabouts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.