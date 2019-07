A man from Chicago is accused of burglarizing a home and fleeing from police in a vehicle in southwest suburban Palos Hills.

Peter Wasso, 26, was arrested July 10 and is charged with one count of residential burglary and two counts of obstructing a peace officer, according to Palos Hills police.

About 1 p.m. on January 23, officers responded to the 7900 block of 112th Place to a call of a residential burglary, police said. They saw two people running from the area when they arrived.

The suspects got in a vehicle and “knocked down” officers who tried to stop them as they drove away, police said.

After an investigation, detectives identified Wasso as the alleged burglar and took him into custody, police said.

He is being held at the Cook County Jail without bond. His next court date was scheduled for Monday.