Chicago man faces drug, weapons charges after crashing car into tree in Lisle

Posted May 04 2019 11:37AM CDT initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-404961362-404961332"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/04/22222222_1556987822996_7219260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/04/22222222_1556987822996_7219260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/04/22222222_1556987822996_7219260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/04/22222222_1556987822996_7219260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/04/22222222_1556987822996_7219260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Andres Leyva | Lisle police" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Andres Leyva | Lisle police</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404961362-404961332" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/04/22222222_1556987822996_7219260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/04/22222222_1556987822996_7219260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/04/22222222_1556987822996_7219260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/04/22222222_1556987822996_7219260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/04/22222222_1556987822996_7219260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Andres Leyva | Lisle police" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Andres Leyva | Lisle police</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2019 11:37AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404961362" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LISLE, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A 28-year-old man from Kilbourn Park on the Northwest Side is accused of multiple crimes after crashing his car into a tree in west suburban Lisle.</p> <p>Andres Leyva is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of cannabis, driving too fast for conditions and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to Lisle police.</p> <p>Authorities responded to reports of a car crash Wednesday about 3:52 a.m. in the 700 block of Maple Avenue in Lisle, police said. Officers found Leyva’s Toyota Corolla crashed dead-on into a tree. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man convicted in Chicago bomb plot sentenced to 16 years in prison</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 02:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 25-year-old man who sought to detonate a car bomb outside a crowded Chicago bar when he was a teenager was sentenced Monday afternoon to 16 years in prison.</p><p>"I can't express how sorry I am," Adel Daoud said during a sentencing hearing last Wednesday for agreeing to the terrorism plot, insisting that he no longer harbors a desire to kill or join a terrorist group.</p><p>"I'm sorry for taking the court's time, for making my parents cry, for making a bad name for the Muslim community and I'm sorry to the United States of America," Daoud said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/high-school-student-killed-in-oak-park-head-on-crash" title="High school student killed in Oak Park head-on crash" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/Thomas-Kevin-Hunt_1557164376009_7224472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/Thomas-Kevin-Hunt_1557164376009_7224472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/Thomas-Kevin-Hunt_1557164376009_7224472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/Thomas-Kevin-Hunt_1557164376009_7224472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/Thomas-Kevin-Hunt_1557164376009_7224472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thomas Kevin Hunt via Meal Train" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>High school student killed in Oak Park head-on crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 12:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A senior graphic design student at Oak Park and River Forest High School was killed in a crash Saturday.</p><p>Thomas Kevin Hunt, 18, was driving south on Oak Park Avenue south of Adams Street about 10 a.m. when he tried to pass another southbound vehicle, according to Oak Park police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.</p><p>As Hunt’s vehicle entered the northbound lanes, it hit an oncoming vehicle head-on, authorities said. The northbound vehicle also hit the vehicle Hunt had been trying to pass and an unoccupied parked vehicle nearby.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/lightfoot-plans-may-20-inauguration-city-hall-open-house-1" title="Lightfoot plans May 20 inauguration, City Hall open house" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY-Lori-Lightfoot_1554290991136_6976824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY-Lori-Lightfoot_1554290991136_6976824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY-Lori-Lightfoot_1554290991136_6976824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY-Lori-Lightfoot_1554290991136_6976824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/03/GETTY-Lori-Lightfoot_1554290991136_6976824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lori Lightfoot celebrates after defeating Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to become the next mayor of Chicago (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightfoot plans May 20 inauguration, City Hall open house</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 10:10AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lori Lightfoot will be sworn in as Chicago's next mayor during an inauguration ceremony at the city's Wintrust Arena.</p><p>Lightfoot's office has released details for the May 20 event. The official ceremony is to begin at 10 a.m. and include several musical performances including the Chicago Sinfonietta, Puerto Rican Arts Alliance and Latin Music Program and the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus. The inauguration is open to the public and tickets are free. The swearing-in also will be livestreamed.</p><p>After the inauguration Lightfoot and her wife plan an open house at the mayor's office in City Hall. Voters in Chicago last month elected Lightfoot the first black female mayor of Chicago. (Photos by Alex Wong and Darren Hauck/Getty Images)" title="Barr, Trump, Mueller getty resize_1557174298382.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds of ex-prosecutors say Trump would face obstruction charges if he wasn't president</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/dont-miss/wendys-spicy-chicken-nuggets-will-return-to-menu-thanks-to-tweet-from-chance-the-rapper"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/getty_chancerapperwendyssplit_050619_1557163862775_7224164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chance the Rapper is shown in a file photo alongside another file photo of a Wendy's restaurant. (Photos by Justin Sullivan/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)" title="getty_chancerapperwendyssplit_050619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets will return to menu thanks to tweet from Chance the Rapper</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/2-million-pounds-of-pf-changs-frozen-meals-recalled"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/P.F.%20Chang%27s%20banner_1557164409888.jpg_7224391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Products subject to recall. (USDA)" title="P.F. Chang's banner_1557164409888.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 million pounds of P.F. Chang's frozen meals recalled</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/buckingham-palace-says-prince-harrys-wife-meghan-has-gone-into-labor-with-their-first-child_"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1128747879_1557148111245_7222638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 5, 2019 in London. 