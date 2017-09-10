< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chicago officer recorded asking teen for sex is fired <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - A Chicago police officer who allegedly asked a 17-year-old girl for sex in return for getting her mother's impounded car released by the city has been fired.</p> <p>The Chicago Tribune reports that the city's police board agreed with Superintendent Eddie Johnson's recommendation to fire Officer Darius Alexander in a 9-0 vote after hearing conversations secretly recorded by the teen that confirmed Alexander was soliciting her and a friend for sex. </p> <p>In firing Alexander, the board criticized the police department for taking more than six years to bring disciplinary charges against Alexander. 