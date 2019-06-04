< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chicago police attend high school graduation for fallen officer's son addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/chicago-police-attend-high-school-graduation-for-fallen-officer-s-son" addthis:title="Chicago police attend high school graduation for fallen officer's son"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410827194.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410827194");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410827194_410857110_140576"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410827194_410857110_140576";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410857110","video":"571273","title":"Chicago%20police%20attend%20high%20school%20graduation%20for%20fallen%20officer%27s%20son","caption":"Officer%20Ben%20Perez%20paid%20the%20ultimate%20sacrifice%2C%20dying%20in%20the%20line%20of%20duty%20as%20a%20Chicago%20police%20officer%20back%20in%202002.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2FChicago_police_attend_high_school_gradua_0_7352828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2FChicago_police_attend_high_school_graduation_for_571273_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654311330%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DdIXauPdc2hG31jcjEweS2ewqb7Y","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fchicago-police-attend-high-school-graduation-for-fallen-officer-s-son"}},"createDate":"Jun 04 2019 09:55PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410827194_410857110_140576",video:"571273",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Chicago_police_attend_high_school_gradua_0_7352828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Officer%2520Ben%2520Perez%2520paid%2520the%2520ultimate%2520sacrifice%252C%2520dying%2520in%2520the%2520line%2520of%2520duty%2520as%2520a%2520Chicago%2520police%2520officer%2520back%2520in%25202002.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/04/Chicago_police_attend_high_school_graduation_for_571273_1800.mp4?Expires=1654311330&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=dIXauPdc2hG31jcjEweS2ewqb7Y",eventLabel:"Chicago%20police%20attend%20high%20school%20graduation%20for%20fallen%20officer%27s%20son-410857110",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fchicago-police-attend-high-school-graduation-for-fallen-officer-s-son"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Larry Yellen
Posted Jun 04 2019 08:03PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 04 2019 09:55PM CDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 09:57PM CDT <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/1_1559703241216_7353238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/1_1559703241216_7353238_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/1_1559703241216_7353238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/1_1559703241216_7353238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/1_1559703241216_7353238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410827194-410856232" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/1_1559703241216_7353238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/1_1559703241216_7353238_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/1_1559703241216_7353238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/1_1559703241216_7353238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/1_1559703241216_7353238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410827194" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (FOX 32)</strong> - Officer Ben Perez paid the ultimate sacrifice, dying in the line of duty as a Chicago police officer back in 2002.</p> <p>His son, Benjamin, was less than two years old at the time. However, last week, fellow officers stood in for the father of three, as Benjamin graduated from high school.</p> <p>There were sirens, mounted patrol and more than a dozen officers on hand at the Saint Ignatius High School graduation last week. </p> <p>Wife Shelly says she'll never forget that knock at the door after Officer Perez was killed by a commuter train while conducting a stakeout in 2002. </p> <p>“He had to tell me point blank: Ben did not survive,” she said. “That was probably one of the worst moments of my life."</p> <p>The mother of three young children had to rely on memories of her late husband to get her through dark days and tough times.</p> <p>While there is no replacing a parent, fellow police officers and specifically, the Memorial Foundation, have made life a little easier for the Perez family.</p> <p>“I was out there the night that Ben was killed by the train, and it always left an impact on me,” said Phillip Cline, Executive Director, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. “The fact that we're able to help his family is really gratifying.”</p> <p>Former Police Superintendent Phil Cline runs the foundation, with a mission to honor fallen heroes like Perez by taking care of education for the kids of fallen and catastrophically injured officers.</p> <p>“It’s destiny-changing for the children,” said Shelly. “They've been given the best education.” </p> <p>That need for help isn't going away, with four officers killed just last year, adding eight children to that list.</p> <p>“With the assistance from the Memorial Foundation, I could pursue anything I want, so there's never been any pressure to be something I’m not,” said Benjamin. </p> <p>And for Benjamin, that means heading to Miami to study biology, leaving behind a school and community he loves. </p> <p>“I can always come back to a family that knows what I’m going through and I know what they're going through,” said Benjamin.</p> <p>It's a family that supports and remembers. </p> <p>“It's good class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404037" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/schwarber-baez-homer-cubs-end-rockies-winning-streak" title="Schwarber, Báez homer; Cubs end Rockies' winning streak" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/694296_G_1438746936837_80668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Schwarber, Báez homer; Cubs end Rockies' winning streak</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MATT CARLSON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHICAGO (AP) - Kyle Schwarber and Javier Báez homered, Kyle Hendricks was solid again through seven innings and the Chicago Cubs beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Rockies' season-high eight-game winning streak.</p><p>Carlos González had two RBIs - on a double and sacrifice fly - as he started in right field for a second straight game after signing a minor league contract with Chicago on Saturday.</p><p>Schwarber's solo shot to the back of the right-center bleachers in the fifth was his 11th homer and put Chicago up 3-2. Báez hit a two-run shot to the batter's eye the next inning for a three-run lead. It was his 15th this season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/strasburg-earns-100th-win-as-nationals-rally-past-white-sox" title="Strasburg earns 100th win as Nationals rally past White Sox" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Strasburg earns 100th win as Nationals rally past White Sox</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - Stephen Strasburg earned his 100th career victory, Anthony Rendon homered and drove in five runs and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Chicago White Sox 9-5 on Tuesday.</p><p>It wasn't a vintage performance from Strasburg (6-3), who gave up four runs in a 39-pitch first inning and spotted Chicago a 5-0 lead. But he hung around long enough to complete five innings and give Washington's offense time to solve former teammate and White Sox starter Reynaldo López.</p><p>Rendon did his part. The third baseman belted a two-run double in the third, then smacked a three-run homer in the fifth to chase López (3-6) and give the Nationals a 6-5 lead.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/man-sentenced-to-32-years-for-pimping-teen-who-was-murdered" title="Man sentenced to 32 years for pimping teen who was murdered" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Man_sentenced_to_32_years_for_pimping_te_0_7352776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Man_sentenced_to_32_years_for_pimping_te_0_7352776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Man_sentenced_to_32_years_for_pimping_te_0_7352776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Man_sentenced_to_32_years_for_pimping_te_0_7352776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Man_sentenced_to_32_years_for_pimping_te_0_7352776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A sentence was handed down Tuesday in the case of a young woman who was the victim of sex trafficking." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man sentenced to 32 years for pimping teen who was murdered</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dakarai Turner </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A sentence was handed down Tuesday in the case of a young woman who was the victim of sex trafficking.</p><p>A John murdered Desiree Robinson, and the man who pimped her was sentenced to decades in prison.</p><p>Desiree's family believes this sends a message, that the 32-year sentence tells others involved in sex trafficking they will be held accountable. She said she is satisfied with the outcome.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-police-attend-high-school-graduation-for-fallen-officer-s-son"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/1_1559703241216_7353238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="1_1559703241216.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago police attend high school graduation for fallen officer's son</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-sentenced-to-32-years-for-pimping-teen-who-was-murdered"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/03/Desiree%20Robinson_1522806350255.jpg_5279015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Desiree Robinson_1522806350255.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man sentenced to 32 years for pimping teen who was murdered</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/gov-pritzker-discusses-success-with-marijuana-gambling-college-grants-in-illinois"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/Pritzker_1559701901187_7352760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pritzker _1559701901187.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gov. Pritzker discusses success with marijuana, gambling, college grants in Illinois</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/widow-of-murdered-cab-driver-suing-uber-for-not-removing-dangerous-drivers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/04/11_1559701216654_7352742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="11_1559701216654.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Uber driver accused of murder was involved in earlier attack</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 