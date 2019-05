A boy has been reported missing from Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Markos Sellers, 16, was last seen Saturday in the 2800 block of West 66th Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. He is known to frequent the Marquette Park area.

Police describe him as 5-foot-8, 140 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380 or 911.