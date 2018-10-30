Chicago police officer accidentally shoots himself while driving in Albany Park

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A Chicago police officer accidentally shot himself while driving Tuesday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg when he accidentally fired his weapon while driving at 1:35 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Argyle, according to Chicago police.

He drove himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He will be transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson left a budget hearing Tuesday afternoon to go to the hospital and “tend to the officer.”

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate the shooting.