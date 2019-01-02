Chicago police officers strike light pole in Austin, 1 injured

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A Chicago police officer was injured Wednesday night after crashing their vehicle in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Two officers responding to a domestic battery call were attempting to avoid another vehicle when their vehicle struck a light pole at 7:04 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Madison Street, according to Chicago police.

One officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with an injured wrist, police said. Nobody else was injured.