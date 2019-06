- UPDATE: Police said Saturday night that Whitney Mayster-O'connell has been located.

Police are asking for help locating a woman who went missing Friday.

Whitney Mayster-O’connell, 41, was last seen Friday wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants and gym shoes, according to a missing persons report from Chicago police.

Mayster-O’connell is described by police as being 5-foot-9, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion. She also has tattoos on her arms and left foot.

She may be driving her 2010 Toyota SUV, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.