- An altercation between Chicago police and a man Sunday lead to a taser being deployed in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 2:40 p.m. police officers had a confrontation with a man in the 12000 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said. Officers deployed a taser on the man and took him into custody.

Details about the nature of the confrontation were not made available by police at this time.

The man was taken to Roseland Community Hospital for treatment and is in good condition, police said.