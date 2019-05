- A Chicago Police Department vehicle was hit during a wild police pursuit Wednesday night, which may be connected to a nearby shooting.

In Morgan Park, a downed light pole, smashed windows and a dented rear-end of a police vehicle are what’s left of the crash.

The incident happened as the squad car was moving through the intersection of 119th and Western. Another vehicle was also hit.

A woman at the scene said it was terrifying as she missed getting into the major crash by a second.

It is unclear whether the police officer involved was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.