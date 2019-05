- Chicago broke its record Thursday for the most rainfall during the month of May with a full day to spare.

As of 7:45 a.m., the total amount of rainfall was 8.25 inches for the month, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record for May was 8.21 inches, set in 2018.

The total rainfall for the month will likely increase later today, the weather service said. Showers are expected tonight, but the skies will clear on Friday and the temperature will rise.