<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story415623917" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415623917" data-article-version="1.0">Chicago woman missing for more than a month</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 09:57PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415623917.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<figcaption>Audra Martinez (photo provided) </figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Missing%20woman_1561949855778.JPG_7459402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Missing%20woman_1561949855778.JPG_7459402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Audra Martinez (photo provided)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Audra Martinez (photo provided) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415623917-415623591" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Missing%20woman_1561949855778.JPG_7459402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Missing%20woman_1561949855778.JPG_7459402_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Missing%20woman_1561949855778.JPG_7459402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Missing%20woman_1561949855778.JPG_7459402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Missing%20woman_1561949855778.JPG_7459402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Audra Martinez (photo provided)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Audra Martinez (photo provided) </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 09:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="iZuHGI">Chicago police are asking for help locating a woman who went missing in West Town on the Near West Side.</p><p id="ZpfqkP">Audra Martinez, 49, was last seen about 4 p.m. May 29 in the 100 block of North Ashland Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.</p><p id="TK3fWz">Martinez is described by police as being 5-feet-5, 140 pound, with green eyes, red hair and a fair complexion.</p><p id="lx8Hg8">It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing but she may be in need of medical attention, police said.</p><p id="ZgK48F">Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.</p>
</div>
</section>
</article>
</div> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Jennifer%20Padilla%20is%20missing_1561949615908.JPG_7459197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Jennifer%20Padilla%20is%20missing_1561949615908.JPG_7459197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Jennifer%20Padilla%20is%20missing_1561949615908.JPG_7459197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Jennifer%20Padilla%20is%20missing_1561949615908.JPG_7459197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Jennifer%20Padilla%20is%20missing_1561949615908.JPG_7459197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jennifer Padilla is missing (photo provided by police)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl, 16, has been missing since Friday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 09:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teenaged girl has been reported missing from Gage Park on the Southwest Side.</p><p>Jennifer Padilla, 16, was last seen Friday in the 5300 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.</p><p>She is described by police as being 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a light brown complexion.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/cpd-searching-for-man-who-vanished-more-than-a-week-ago" title="CPD searching for man who vanished more than a week ago" data-articleId="415616186" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Robert%20Thomas%20is%20missing_1561946435257.jpg_7459084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Robert%20Thomas%20is%20missing_1561946435257.jpg_7459084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Robert%20Thomas%20is%20missing_1561946435257.jpg_7459084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Robert%20Thomas%20is%20missing_1561946435257.jpg_7459084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Robert%20Thomas%20is%20missing_1561946435257.jpg_7459084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Robert Thomas is missing (photo provided by police)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CPD searching for man who vanished more than a week ago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 09:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago police are asking for help locating a man who went missing over a week ago from South Shore on the South Side.</p><p>Robert Thomas, 57, was last seen June 13 in the 6700 block of South Oglesby Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.</p><p>Thomas is described as being 6-foot, 195 pounds, with brown eyes, grey and black hair, and has a medium brown complexion, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/rep-rush-endorses-kamala-harris-for-president" title="Rep. Rush endorses Kamala Harris for president" data-articleId="415615533" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_kamala%20harris_021219_1549989555222.png_6752159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_kamala%20harris_021219_1549989555222.png_6752159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_kamala%20harris_021219_1549989555222.png_6752159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_kamala%20harris_021219_1549989555222.png_6752159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_kamala%20harris_021219_1549989555222.png_6752159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rep. Rush endorses Kamala Harris for president</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 08:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two more members of the Congressional Black Caucus are backing Kamala Harris's bid for the presidency. Reps. Bobby Rush of Illinois and Frederica Wilson of Florida are supporting the California Democrat's presidential bid. Endorsements from the caucus, which counts more than 50 members, are shaping up to be very influential in the Democratic presidential primary. The pair of endorsements bring Harris's total CBC endorsements to six.</p><p>Rush has been sharply critical of former Vice President Joe Biden in the wake of comments in which he recalled working alongside two segregationist Southern senators. Rush told Politico that Biden, another Democratic presidential candidate, was "wholly out of touch and woefully ignorant of the nuances of the black American experience." Rush will serve as Harris' Illinois campaign co-chair.</p><p>Rush said Harris was "the only candidate prepared to fight for all Americans against a Trump Administration that has left them behind" and that she is a "once-in-a-lifetime leader" who "exemplifies what global leadership is all about."</p>
</section> (photo: Mayor Lightfoot's Twitter feed)" title="Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot marches in Pride Parade with her wife Amy Eshelman"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pride Parade canceled as storms roll through</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-16-has-been-missing-since-friday" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Jennifer%20Padilla%20is%20missing_1561949615908.JPG_7459197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Jennifer%20Padilla%20is%20missing_1561949615908.JPG_7459197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Jennifer%20Padilla%20is%20missing_1561949615908.JPG_7459197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Jennifer%20Padilla%20is%20missing_1561949615908.JPG_7459197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Jennifer%20Padilla%20is%20missing_1561949615908.JPG_7459197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jennifer&#x20;Padilla&#x20;is&#x20;missing&#x20;&#x28;photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Girl, 16, has been missing since Friday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cpd-searching-for-man-who-vanished-more-than-a-week-ago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Robert%20Thomas%20is%20missing_1561946435257.jpg_7459084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Robert%20Thomas%20is%20missing_1561946435257.jpg_7459084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Robert%20Thomas%20is%20missing_1561946435257.jpg_7459084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Robert%20Thomas%20is%20missing_1561946435257.jpg_7459084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/Robert%20Thomas%20is%20missing_1561946435257.jpg_7459084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Robert&#x20;Thomas&#x20;is&#x20;missing&#x20;&#x28;photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CPD searching for man who vanished more than a week ago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/rep-rush-endorses-kamala-harris-for-president" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_kamala%20harris_021219_1549989555222.png_6752159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_kamala%20harris_021219_1549989555222.png_6752159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_kamala%20harris_021219_1549989555222.png_6752159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_kamala%20harris_021219_1549989555222.png_6752159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/12/GETTY_kamala%20harris_021219_1549989555222.png_6752159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rep. Rush endorses Kamala Harris for president</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/alex-bowman-wins-at-chicagoland-speedway" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/GETTY%20Alex%20Bowman%20celebrates%20with%20the%20checkered%20flag%20after%20winning%20the%20Monster%20Energy%20NASCAR%20Cup%20Series%20Camping%20World%20400%20at%20Chicagoland%20Speedway%20on%20June%2030%2C%202019%20in%20Joliet%2C%20Illinois_1561945559478.jpg_7459080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/GETTY%20Alex%20Bowman%20celebrates%20with%20the%20checkered%20flag%20after%20winning%20the%20Monster%20Energy%20NASCAR%20Cup%20Series%20Camping%20World%20400%20at%20Chicagoland%20Speedway%20on%20June%2030%2C%202019%20in%20Joliet%2C%20Illinois_1561945559478.jpg_7459080_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/GETTY%20Alex%20Bowman%20celebrates%20with%20the%20checkered%20flag%20after%20winning%20the%20Monster%20Energy%20NASCAR%20Cup%20Series%20Camping%20World%20400%20at%20Chicagoland%20Speedway%20on%20June%2030%2C%202019%20in%20Joliet%2C%20Illinois_1561945559478.jpg_7459080_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/GETTY%20Alex%20Bowman%20celebrates%20with%20the%20checkered%20flag%20after%20winning%20the%20Monster%20Energy%20NASCAR%20Cup%20Series%20Camping%20World%20400%20at%20Chicagoland%20Speedway%20on%20June%2030%2C%202019%20in%20Joliet%2C%20Illinois_1561945559478.jpg_7459080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/30/GETTY%20Alex%20Bowman%20celebrates%20with%20the%20checkered%20flag%20after%20winning%20the%20Monster%20Energy%20NASCAR%20Cup%20Series%20Camping%20World%20400%20at%20Chicagoland%20Speedway%20on%20June%2030%2C%202019%20in%20Joliet%2C%20Illinois_1561945559478.jpg_7459080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY&#x20;Alex&#x20;Bowman&#x20;celebrates&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;checkered&#x20;flag&#x20;after&#x20;winning&#x20;the&#x20;Monster&#x20;Energy&#x20;NASCAR&#x20;Cup&#x20;Series&#x20;Camping&#x20;World&#x20;400&#x20;at&#x20;Chicagoland&#x20;Speedway&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Joliet&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alex Bowman wins at Chicagoland Speedway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/-old-town-road-rapper-lil-nas-x-comes-out-on-last-day-of-pride-month" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/lil%20nas%20x_1561944409171.JPG_7459218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/lil%20nas%20x_1561944409171.JPG_7459218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/lil%20nas%20x_1561944409171.JPG_7459218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/lil%20nas%20x_1561944409171.JPG_7459218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/lil%20nas%20x_1561944409171.JPG_7459218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x0a;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rich&#x20;Fury&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x0a;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Old Town Road' rapper Lil' Nas X comes out on last day of Pride Month</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> 