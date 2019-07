- A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after falling three stories from a window in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The boy fell from the third-floor window about 7 p.m. when witnesses said the screen came loose in the 1900 block of North Mohawk Street, Chicago police said.

He was rushed to Lurie Children's Hospital with a head injury in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.