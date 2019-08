- A boy was severely burned and four other people, including his mother and a Chicago firefighter, were injured after a blaze broke out Friday in a West Pullman apartment on the Far South Side.

The fire was reported about 12:15 p.m. at a second-floor apartment in the 12100 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

A boy about 12 or 13 years old suffered severe burns and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, according to the fire department

His mother suffered burns to her arms and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair to serious condition, authorities said.

Two other children were also taken to Comer in good condition to be treated for minor smoke inhalation, CFD spokesman Larry Merritt said. Additionally, a firefighter suffered an injury to his shoulder and was stabilized at a hospital.

The fire has since been put out, Merritt said.

Police said it may have burned through the unit’s bathroom ceiling. Further details were not immediately available.