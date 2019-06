- Fire crews in west suburban St. Charles rescued two children and an adult trapped on a pylon under a bridge on the Fox River after taking shelter during a storm.

Authorities were called about 4:40 p.m. Monday for a river rescue on a railroad trestle bridge near 320 N. Second St., St. Charles Fire Chief Joe Schelstreet said in a statement.

Crews were on scene within a minute and found the trio standing on a pier under the bridge next to a paddleboat, Schelstreet said.

All three were wearing life preservers. They spoke with the fire department, and were not in immediate distress, Schelstreet said.

A fire department boat was launched from Boy Scout Island and rescued them from their position.

Ambulances were waiting on shore at Pottawatomie Park, but none of them required medical attention.