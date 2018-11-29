< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. City Council Committee approves ethics reforms that could impact Ald. Burke City Council Committee approves ethics reforms that could impact Ald. Burke 17 2019 09:24PM Jul 17 2019 09:24PM CDT By Mike Flannery
Posted Jul 17 2019 08:11PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 17 2019 09:24PM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 09:25PM CDT Ald. Ed Burke Ald. Ed Burke Ald. Ed Burke CHICAGO (FOX 32) - Chicago's longest-serving alderman is already under indictment on federal corruption charges.

However, Ed Burke may soon be forced to choose between his city council seat and his multi-million dollar, outside law practice.

A city council committee late Wednesday approved ethics reforms that would ban Burke, and any other alderman, from making money by cutting taxes for the rich.

It would have been inconceivable just a few months ago. 

"We should all be very proud that we've come to this moment," said Ald. Michele Smith, 43th Ward.

The reforms package now moves to the full city council, which could vote on it as soon as next week. 

Federal prosecutors sidelined two of the biggest obstacles to reform, indicting longtime floor leader Ald. Ed Burke. He's made tens of millions of dollars getting big tax breaks for the wealthy, including for President Trump's Trump Tower. 

FBI agents also recently raided the offices of another veteran power broker, Ald. Carrie Austin. 

 "As we see new people and this new administration, Mayor Lightfoot come in here and lay down the law and say, 'this is what taxpayers have been expecting for a long time,' it feels good," said Ald. Scott Waguespack, 32nd Ward.

In addition to banning aldermen from outside employment that would "affect the relative tax burden" of homeowners, the reforms empower Inspector General Joe Ferguson for the first time to audit, investigate and subpoena council members.

While some alderman are still pressing for a last-minute rewrite of the proposed ethics reforms, Wednesday's unanimous committee vote was a powerful sign they're likely to become law. 

At that point, Ald. More Local Stories

Cows found cooling off in lake after running away from suburban home
By Natalie Bomke 
Posted Jul 17 2019 08:29PM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 09:48PM CDT

LAKE VILLA, Ill. data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cows_found_cooling_off_in_lake_after_run_0_7530970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cows_found_cooling_off_in_lake_after_run_0_7530970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cows_found_cooling_off_in_lake_after_run_0_7530970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cows_found_cooling_off_in_lake_after_run_0_7530970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cows_found_cooling_off_in_lake_after_run_0_7530970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two repeat offenders created quite the spectacle in suburban Lake Villa, as it appears a pair of cows were just looking for a way to beat the heat. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cows found cooling off in lake after running away from suburban home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Bomke </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LAKE VILLA, Ill. (FOX 32) -- Two repeat offenders created quite the spectacle in suburban Lake Villa, as it appears a pair of cows were just looking for a way to beat the heat. 

The sisters, named Doris and Hilda, were the talk of the town Wednesday. They are well-known escape artists, with undeniably great hair. 

"We don't get this every morning that's for sure," said Gary Kerne, Lake Villa resident.

'Chance the Snapper' to live out his life at Florida alligator farm
By Natalie Bomke 
Posted Jul 17 2019 08:19PM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 09:38PM CDT

It's time to say goodbye. The Humboldt Park alligator is leaving Chicago Thursday and heading to Florida.

'Chance the Snapper' to live out his life at Florida alligator farm
By Natalie Bomke 
Posted Jul 17 2019 08:19PM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 09:38PM CDT

It's time to say goodbye. The Humboldt Park alligator is leaving Chicago Thursday and heading to Florida. 

The alligator known to some as "Chance the Snapper" is set to live out the rest of his life at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, which is known for its animal conservation work. 

It is also the business headquarters for Frank Robb, the man also known as "Gator Robb" who caught the reptile Tuesday in the Humboldt Park lagoon.

Police investigate video of suburban clerk telling customer to 'go back to their country'
Posted Jul 17 2019 08:01PM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 09:25PM CDT

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A video posted to social media shows a suburban gas station clerk telling a customer to "go back to their country" and threatening that immigration officials will come for them.

The Facebook video posted Tuesday is less than a minute long and apparently shows a verbal confrontation at a Bucky's Gas Station at 1576 S. Washington St. in Naperville.

The video shows a clerk behind a counter commenting on undocumented immigrants to a woman. Ed Burke Burke 