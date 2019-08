Police are investigating the death of a city employee found Tuesday morning in the basement of the heating and cooling plant at O’Hare International Airport.

Someone discovered the body of a 54-year-old man on the ground near an electric Cushman service cart in the 400 block of West O’Hare Street, according to Chicago police.

The Chicago Dept. of Aviation confirmed that one of their employees was fatally injured Tuesday morning in the O’Hare heating and cooling plant.

Officers responded about 5:55 a.m. and found the man without any apparent signs of trauma but with blood nearby, police said. An ambulance was called and the man was pronounced dead on scene.

He was identified as Michael O’Malley by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled to determine a cause and manner of death.

City records show a Michael J. O’Malley as a full-time electrical mechanic in the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Police were conducting a non-criminal death investigation, and were awaiting autopsy results, a police spokesperson said.