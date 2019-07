A fire in west suburban Aurora damaged a commercial building, causing thousands of dollars in damages Tuesday.

Crews were called about 4:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 600 block of Spruce Street, the Aurora Fire Department said. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out of all sides of the one-story brick building.

The business in the building was a scrap metal recycling center, and 38 firefighters fought the blaze, Aurora fire officials said. The fire was contained to the front section of the building, preventing a total loss.

No one was injured, fire officials said. The blaze caused the roof and an exterior wall to collapse, and damages are estimated at $400,000.

The fire is under investigation, Aurora Fire said.