Community members grieve, bond at Skokie anti-hate rally

- About 500 people gathered outside Temple Beth Israel in Skokie on Monday to remember the victims of the Pittsburgh Synagogue massacre by name.

“We are grateful hear outside in public to say enough hatred and bigotry. Enough to racism, anti-Semitism in xenophobia," said Rabbi Michael Weinberg.

A candle was lit for each of the eleven victims.

Most of those present were Jewish but the emphasis was on all faiths.

“More then ever I believe it’s time for us to come together as one community," said Rev. Michael Nabors from Second Baptist Church of Evanston.

There was also a call for action. Gun-control advocates gathered signatures on petitions.

"There is something going on in our country" Rabbi Ari Hart said. "There is an evil, a hatred that's festering and growing and our leadership is not doing what it needs to do to respond to it.“

The vigil ended with “God Bless America” and a pledge to not forget what happened in Pittsburgh.

"I just had to be here. It’s a sense of belonging," one rally-goer said.