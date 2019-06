- County officials are warning the public about phone scams in which the caller pretends to be an employee of the Cook County sheriff’s office.

In the scam, a spoofing app makes it appear as if the call is coming from authorities, the sheriff’s office said. The calls demand personal information, sometimes about money related to a warrant.

Authorities don’t make these types of notifications or ask for payments over the phone, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who thinks they may have received one of these calls should contact sheriff’s police at 708-865-4896.