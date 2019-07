- New video of a wild police shooting on Chicago's West Side -- that ended with a man dead -- was released Wednesday.

The shooting happened in May of 2019. The suspect -- Sharrell Brown -- can be seen on bodycam video running from police and he was eventually shot.

The video that was released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows an officer appear to find a gun on Brown. He later died at the hospital.

The officers involved remain on administrative leave, per department policy.