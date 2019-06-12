Authorities have served their first arrest warrant on animal cruelty charges after a graphic video appeared to show workers abusing young calves at a northwest Indiana farm.

Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez, 36, was arrested on a warrant and held at county jail, according to the Newton County sheriff’s office. Immigration Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on him.

He and two others are each charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty and a felony count of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, the sheriff’s office said. Outstanding warrants remain for Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros, 31, and Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano, 39.