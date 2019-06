Police responded to a report of cows roaming a neighborhood in suburban Chicago on Monday.

The stray animals were grazing in the area of Shoe Factory Road and Berner Road in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they were “udderly” surprised to find the cows wandering in yards. The officers were then able to rope both cows and return them to their home with their owner off Berner Road.

The officers said they were happy to make new friends.