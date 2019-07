- The Chicago Police Department defeated the Chicago Fire Department in their annual charity game Tuesday night.

The game also commemorates those who have lost their lives in service.

Called, the "Finest," city police jumped to an early lead. The "Bravest" were led by team captain Tony Budvaitis.

"[The game's] only gotten bigger," he said.

Ticket proceeds from what was expected to be about 10,000 people in attendance are going to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and the Chicago Fire Department Gold Badge Society.