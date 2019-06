A 15-year-old boy was killed Saturday in a shooting in West Englewood.

Austin Rogers was standing in the street in the 2300 block of West 68th Street about 8 p.m. when he was shot in the upper back, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said. An autopsy found Rogers died of multiple gunshot wounds. He lived about a block away from where he was shot.