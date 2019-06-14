< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412653068" data-article-version="1.0">Crash spills cocoa powder, batteries on freeway in Indiana</h1> Crash spills cocoa powder, batteries on freeway in Indiana cocoa powder, batteries on freeway in Indiana"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412653068.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412653068");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412653068-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412653068-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412653068-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> (Indiana State Police) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412653068-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cocoa-3_1560517553062.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-2_1560517549816_7397663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412653068-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cocoa-2_1560517549816.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-1_1560517549698_7397662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412653068-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cocoa-1_1560517549698.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412653068-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Indiana State Police)" title="cocoa-3_1560517553062.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Indiana State Police)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-2_1560517549816_7397663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Indiana State Police)" title="cocoa-2_1560517549816.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Indiana State Police)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img <p><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:07AM CDT</span></p> Man sentenced to 7 years for sexual abuse remains at large

Posted Jun 14 2019 08:37AM CDT

Authorities are looking for the man who was sentenced to seven years in prison after missing his trial for sexually abusing a girl in west suburban Glendale Heights.

Judge George Bakalis sentenced Carlos Quezada, 30, in absentia Thursday for seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a statement from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. A jury convicted Quezada of the charges in February but he failed to show up to court for the trial.

Quezada sexually abused a girl he worked with at a Buona Beef restaurant in Glendale Heights in his vehicle from August 2016 through January 2017, prosecutors said. He posted bond in July 2017 and didn't show up to his trial or sentencing. Armed robbers target people leaving banks on NW side: police

Posted Jun 14 2019 08:25AM CDT

Police are warning the public to be aware of their surroundings after people leaving banks were robbed in Cragin and Kelvin Park.

In each case, two men approached someone and displayed a handgun, according to a community alert from Chicago police. One man took a wallet from the person's pocket, and at least one of them hit or kicked them.

The men drove off in a black or tan colored vehicle, police said. Woman shot outside Lawndale home

Posted Jun 14 2019 08:22AM CDT

A 31-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Friday in Lawndale on the West Side.

She was outside her home about 12:47 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Komensky Avenue when she heard gunfire and realized she was hit, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to her ankle, police said. Her condition was stabilized. Featured Videos

Baby of slain teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez dies after weeks on life support

'Mother of Englewood' who provides free care to kids is rewarded by Mike Rowe

Chicago Inspector General demands reform of CPD officers in schools

2-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Albany Park shooting class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Baby of slain teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez dies after weeks on life support</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/-mother-of-englewood-who-provides-free-care-to-kids-is-rewarded-by-mike-rowe"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/LaTanya%20Johnson_1560484721563.jpg_7396649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="LaTanya Johnson_1560484721563.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Mother of Englewood' who provides free care to kids is rewarded by Mike Rowe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-inspector-general-demands-reform-of-cpd-officers-in-schools"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/133DD95D7DDA4482B8A5B6E495634B5E_1560484538468_7396646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="133DD95D7DDA4482B8A5B6E495634B5E_1560484538468.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago Inspector General demands reform of CPD officers in schools</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/child-2-adults-shot-on-chicago-northwest-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/2%20year%20old%20shot%20albany%20park_1560486404315.jpg_7396943_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="2 year old shot albany park_1560486404315.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Albany Park shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span Most Recent

Armed robbers target people leaving banks on NW side: police

Woman shot outside Lawndale home

Crash spills cocoa powder, batteries on freeway in Indiana

Baby of slain teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez dies after weeks on life support

'Mother of Englewood' who provides free care to kids is rewarded by Mike Rowe 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/12/24/Police_lights_1450998903495_661585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/12/24/Police_lights_1450998903495_661585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/12/24/Police_lights_1450998903495_661585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Armed robbers target people leaving banks on NW side: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/woman-shot-outside-lawndale-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman shot outside Lawndale home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/crash-spills-cocoa-powder-batteries-on-freeway-in-indiana-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/14/cocoa-3_1560517553062_7397664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Indiana&#x20;State&#x20;Police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crash spills cocoa powder, batteries on freeway in Indiana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/baby-of-slain-teen-marlen-ochoa-lopez-dies-after-weeks-on-life-support" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marlen&#x20;Ochoa-Uriostegui&#x20;and&#x20;her&#x20;baby&#x20;boy&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Yavani&#x20;Yadiel&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Lopez&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Family&#x20;photos" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Baby of slain teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez dies after weeks on life support</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/-mother-of-englewood-who-provides-free-care-to-kids-is-rewarded-by-mike-rowe" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/LaTanya%20Johnson_1560484721563.jpg_7396649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/LaTanya%20Johnson_1560484721563.jpg_7396649_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/LaTanya%20Johnson_1560484721563.jpg_7396649_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/LaTanya%20Johnson_1560484721563.jpg_7396649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/LaTanya%20Johnson_1560484721563.jpg_7396649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Mother of Englewood' who provides free care to kids is rewarded by Mike Rowe</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 