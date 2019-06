- A man riding a Divvy bike was hit by a CTA bus Thursday in River North.

The bus was southbound about 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North Wells Street when the bike started traveling alongside it, according to Chicago police.

The bus hit the cyclist as it was pulling over toward a bus stop, police said.

CTA spokesman Jon Kaplan said the bus made contact with the cyclist in the intersection of Wells and Hubbard while the bike was to the right of the bus.

The cyclist, a 25-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with “non-incapacitating” injuries, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Kaplan said there were no injuries to the bus driver or passengers and no damage to the bus. The CTA is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

No citations have been issued, police said.