CTA employee in critical condition after falling on Red Line tracks

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A CTA employee was critically injured when he fell onto the Red Line tracks Thursday evening at the 95th Street Station.

Emergency crews responded about 5:30 p.m. to the station at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan after the 42-year-old man fell on the tracks, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, the department said.

The CTA tweeted that the man was an employee.

Service had resumed with some delays as of 6 p.m.