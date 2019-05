- The Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the family of a baby girl who died Wednesday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The 3-month-old girl was unresponsive and not breathing when officers and emergency workers showed up about 12:19 p.m. to a playground in the 6100 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.

The mother told officers she went to get the baby out of a carrier and realized she was not breathing, police said.

The infant was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Autopsy results were pending Thursday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office said.

DCFS is investigating the death of the child, a spokesman for the department said. DCFS had no prior contact with the family prior to the incident, the spokesperson said.

Area South detectives are conducting a death investigation.