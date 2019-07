Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found Tuesday near train tracks in Lawndale.

Paramedics were called about 9:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Taylor Street for a woman unconscious and not breathing on a hill adjacent to the tracks, Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Langford said.

The 47-year-old woman was deceased and detectives were called to investigate, Chicago police said. The investigation was ongoing.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.