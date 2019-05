- Police are investigating a dead body found in the Cal-Sag Channel on Friday afternoon in the southwest suburban Palos Heights.

Troopers were called to the channel about 4:10 p.m. near Harlem Avenue and College Drive and found a male body floating in the water, Illinois State Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death, but has not released details.

State police detectives are investigating. An autopsy has been scheduled.