Doctor accused of murder in 25 patient overdose deaths
Posted Jun 05 2019 07:36PM CDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 07:37PM CDT overdose deaths"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411050133.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411050133");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411050133-411049014"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dr.-William-Husel-mug_1559781343388_7356958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dr.-William-Husel-mug_1559781343388_7356958_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dr.-William-Husel-mug_1559781343388_7356958_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dr.-William-Husel-mug_1559781343388_7356958_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dr.-William-Husel-mug_1559781343388_7356958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411050133-411049014" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dr.-William-Husel-mug_1559781343388_7356958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dr.-William-Husel-mug_1559781343388_7356958_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dr.-William-Husel-mug_1559781343388_7356958_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dr.-William-Husel-mug_1559781343388_7356958_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/Dr.-William-Husel-mug_1559781343388_7356958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411050133" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)</strong> - An Ohio doctor was charged with murder Wednesday in the deaths of 25 hospital patients who, authorities say, were killed with deliberate overdoses of painkillers, many of them administered by other medical workers on his orders.</p> <p>In one of the biggest cases of its kind ever brought against an American health care professional, William Husel was accused of ordering outsize doses of the powerful painkiller fentanyl. Many of the patients who died were on ventilators and receiving palliative care. The deaths occurred between 2015 and 2018.</p> <p>Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien compared Husel's actions to extinguishing a dwindling candle.</p> <p>"That candle, while there may be just a half an inch of wax left, if I blow that candle out, I'm causing that flame to go out sooner than it would naturally," O'Brien said.</p> <p>Husel, 43, pleaded not guilty after turning himself in earlier in the day. A judge set bail at $1 million.</p> <p>The doctor is the lone defendant. Authorities are not prosecuting nurses, pharmacists and others involved in the deaths, though dozens of hospital employees have been reported to professional boards for investigation and potential disciplinary action.</p> <p>Husel's lawyer said he was trying to provide "comfort care" for dying patients.</p> <p>"At no time did Dr. Husel ever intend to euthanize anyone - euthanize meaning speed up death," defense attorney Richard Blake said.</p> <p>The patients were going to die whether they were being treated by Husel or another physician, Blake said.</p> <p>The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System has publicly apologized. It issued a statement Wednesday pledging to continue cooperating with authorities and making "meaningful changes" to ensure such events never happen again.</p> <p>The system found that Husel ordered potentially fatal drug doses for 29 patients, including five who might have received those drugs when there still was a chance to improve their conditions with treatment. The hospital system said six more patients got doses that were excessive but probably did not cause their deaths.</p> <p>The murder charges were brought only in cases that involved fentanyl doses of at least 500 micrograms. The prosecutor said the investigation remains open and other cases are still under review.</p> <p>Husel was fired in December and stripped of his medical license after concerns about his orders were brought to the attention of officials at Mount Carmel, where he had worked for five years.</p> <p>Mount Carmel has said it should have investigated and taken action sooner. It has acknowledged that the doctor was not removed from patient care for four weeks after the concerns were raised, and three patients died during that time.</p> <p>Police Sgt. Terry McConnell said none of the families who talked with investigators believed that what happened was "mercy treatment."</p> <p>Amy Pfaff, whose mother was among the patients whose deaths prompted the charges, said she still wonders about his motives.</p> <p>"Trust me, I sit many hours sitting trying to figure out why would he do this to so many people, and I just don't know," Pfaff said.</p> <p>More than two dozen wrongful-death lawsuits have been filed against the doctor and the hospital system, including one by Pfaff over the October 2017 death of her mother, Beverlee Schirtzinger.</p> <p>The hospital system settled some of the cases for hundreds of thousands of dollars.</p> <p>All employees who had a role in administering medication to the victims have been removed from patient care as a precaution, hospital officials have said.</p> <p>All told, 48 nurses and pharmacists were reported to their respective professional boards. Thirty of those employees were put on leave, and 18 no longer work there, including some who left years ago, officials said.</p> <p>Records show no prior disciplinary action against Husel by the Ohio State Medical Board. The board will not disclose whether it received any complaints that did not result in action.</p> <p>The allegations against Husel recalled another Ohio case involving a former nurse's aide dubbed the Angel of Death. That man, Donald Harvey, confessed in 1987 to killing 37 people, most of them hospital patients, over the span of two decades in Ohio and Kentucky. More Local Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/911_calls_released_from_Jussie_Smollett__0_7356606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/911_calls_released_from_Jussie_Smollett__0_7356606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/911_calls_released_from_Jussie_Smollett__0_7356606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/911_calls_released_from_Jussie_Smollett__0_7356606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/911_calls_released_from_Jussie_Smollett__0_7356606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 32 has obtained the 911 call audio from the night Jussie Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>911 calls released from Jussie Smollett case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 05:25PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 05:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 32 has obtained the 911 calls from the night Jussie Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago.</p><p>The caller, who is Smollett’s manager, told the operator that Smollett was reluctant to make a police report.</p><p>The caller describes being unnerved by Smollett’s appearance and mentions the noose.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/thieves-steal-money-orders-from-chicago-post-office-police-say" title="Thieves steal money orders from Chicago post office, police say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance images of the suspects in a robbery June 5, 2019, at a post office at 4101 S. Halsted St. | U.S. Postal Inspection Service" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thieves steal money orders from Chicago post office, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 04:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two men robbed a post office Wednesday in Canaryville on the South Side.</p><p>They entered the Stockyard Postal Station, 4101 S. Halsted St., at 11:22 a.m. and asked an employee for a $2 money order, according to Chicago police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.</p><p>One of the men grabbed the entire booklet of blank money orders out of the employee’s hands and they both ran to a silver sedan outside, authorities said. The car was last seen heading east on 41st Street.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/free-speech-group-sues-university-of-illinois-over-policies" title="Free-speech group sues University of Illinois over policies" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/06/u%20of%20i_1481066623678_2391780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/06/u%20of%20i_1481066623678_2391780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/06/u%20of%20i_1481066623678_2391780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/06/u%20of%20i_1481066623678_2391780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/06/u%20of%20i_1481066623678_2391780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PROterren in Virginia / Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Free-speech group sues University of Illinois over policies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 04:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 04:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The University of Illinois has become the target of lawsuit claiming the school has violated its students' free-speech rights.</p><p>Virginia-based Speech First filed the lawsuit last week against Illinois in U.S. District Court in Urbana. The News-Gazette in Champaign reports the lawsuit accuses the university of squelching free speech by requiring "prior approval" for posting leaflets. Featured Videos (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)" title="getty_braisedchickenfile_060519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>White meat is just as bad for your cholesterol as red meat, study suggests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/911-calls-released-from-jussie-smollett-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)" title="smollettgetty.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>911 calls released from Jussie Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-of-baby-killed-by-fentanyl-in-sippy-cup-wanted-to-relax-and-smoke-marijuana-prosecutor-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/jhenea_pratt_mug_082618_1535300158951_5969339_ver1.0_1280_720_1559769392182_7356192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jhenea Pratt is pictured in a booking photo after being arrested and charged in the 2018 death of her 17-month-old daughter. (Photo credit: Pittsburgh Police)" title="jhenea_pratt_mug_082618_1535300158951_5969339_ver1.0_1280_720_1559769392182-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom of baby killed by fentanyl in sippy cup wanted to 'relax and smoke marijuana,' prosecutor says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/spanning-decades-tar-heels-program-is-a-pipeline-for-women-s-world-cup"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/31/wjbk_Women%27s%20world%20cup_053019_1559318816630.jpg_7335580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wjbk_Women's world cup_053019_1559318816630.jpg-65880-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Spanning decades, Tar Heels program is Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_braisedchickenfile_060519_1559775140199_7356743_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_braisedchickenfile_060519_1559775140199_7356743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_braisedchickenfile_060519_1559775140199_7356743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_braisedchickenfile_060519_1559775140199_7356743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chickens&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;roasting&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;rotisserie&#x20;grill&#x20;are&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Silverman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>White meat is just as bad for your cholesterol as red meat, study suggests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/911-calls-released-from-jussie-smollett-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/27/e1_1553721856176_6952034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Nuccio&#x20;DiNuzzo&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>911 calls released from Jussie Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-of-baby-killed-by-fentanyl-in-sippy-cup-wanted-to-relax-and-smoke-marijuana-prosecutor-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/jhenea_pratt_mug_082618_1535300158951_5969339_ver1.0_1280_720_1559769392182_7356192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/jhenea_pratt_mug_082618_1535300158951_5969339_ver1.0_1280_720_1559769392182_7356192_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/jhenea_pratt_mug_082618_1535300158951_5969339_ver1.0_1280_720_1559769392182_7356192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/jhenea_pratt_mug_082618_1535300158951_5969339_ver1.0_1280_720_1559769392182_7356192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/jhenea_pratt_mug_082618_1535300158951_5969339_ver1.0_1280_720_1559769392182_7356192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jhenea&#x20;Pratt&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;booking&#x20;photo&#x20;after&#x20;being&#x20;arrested&#x20;and&#x20;charged&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;2018&#x20;death&#x20;of&#x20;her&#x20;17-month-old&#x20;daughter&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Pittsburgh&#x20;Police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom of baby killed by fentanyl in sippy cup wanted to 'relax and smoke marijuana,' prosecutor says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/thieves-steal-money-orders-from-chicago-post-office-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/05/suspects_1559770814240_7356337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance&#x20;images&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;suspects&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;robbery&#x20;June&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;post&#x20;office&#x20;at&#x20;4101&#x20;S&#x2e;&#x20;Halsted&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Postal&#x20;Inspection&#x20;Service" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thieves steal money orders from Chicago post office, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/free-speech-group-sues-university-of-illinois-over-policies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/06/u%20of%20i_1481066623678_2391780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/06/u%20of%20i_1481066623678_2391780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/06/u%20of%20i_1481066623678_2391780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/06/u%20of%20i_1481066623678_2391780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/12/06/u%20of%20i_1481066623678_2391780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PROterren&#x20;in&#x20;Virginia&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Free-speech group sues University of Illinois over policies</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 