- An attic fire Tuesday displaced all the residents of an apartment building in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze about 3 a.m. in the 500 block of Devonshire Lane, where they found the attic of a two-story apartment building in flames, Crystal Lake fire officials said.

The fire was contained to the attic but water damage throughout the building has displaced the residents of all 24 apartments, fire officials said. The exact number of occupants in the building was unknown.

The fire was struck out at 5:20 a.m., fire officials said. No one was injured in the blaze and the Red Cross has been called to the scene to assist with the displacements.