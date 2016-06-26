< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414296538" data-article-version="1.0">Drag Queen Story Hour at library attracts protesters</h1>
</header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(morgan_snedden/Flickr)" />
<figcaption>(morgan_snedden/Flickr)</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(morgan_snedden/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(morgan_snedden/Flickr)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 02:43PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (AP)</strong> - Protesters and supporters of Drag Queen Story Hour have gathered at a library in northern Illinois as the city of Rockford marks LGBTQ Pride Month for the first time. </p><p>The Rockford Register Star reports that over 100 protesters stood outside Rockford Public Library's East Branch Saturday, reciting prayers and carrying protest signs. </p><p>A transgender woman from Madison, Wisconsin, Cass Downing, read to a crowd inside wearing a floor-length dress. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman, 64, missing from Lawndale</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 12:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 64-year-old woman was reported missing Saturday from Lawndale on the West Side.</p><p>Yvonne Bolar, who also goes by "Peanut," was last seen about 7 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Troy Street, Chicago police said. She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches and 220 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a dark complexion.</p><p>Bolar was wearing a black do-rag, a blue sundress and a blue jean jacket when she went missing, police said. She was not wearing shoes at the time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/st-charles-man-arrested-for-beating-woman-trespassing" title="St. Charles man arrested for beating woman, trespassing" data-articleId="414281485" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/aric-bandur_1561309167620_7433880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/aric-bandur_1561309167620_7433880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/aric-bandur_1561309167620_7433880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/aric-bandur_1561309167620_7433880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/aric-bandur_1561309167620_7433880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Aric Bandur | Kane County sheriff&#39;s office
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Charles man arrested for beating woman, trespassing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 11:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>St. Charles police arrested a man June 20 after he was found allegedly trying to hurt a woman at her home in the west suburb for the second day in a row.</p><p>Aric Bandur, 38, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, trespass to residence, criminal damage to property and battery, St. Charles police said.</p><p>About 7:20 p.m. June 19, Bandur waited for a woman to return to her home in the 1700 block of Cumberland Green Drive, police said. Once she arrived, Bandur allegedly pulled her from her vehicle, beat her and attempted to force her into her home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/chicago-suburb-bans-retail-sale-of-dogs-cats-rabbits-1" title="Chicago suburb bans retail sale of dogs, cats, rabbits" data-articleId="414269253" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-dogs_1557751421064_7251610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-dogs_1557751421064_7251610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-dogs_1557751421064_7251610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-dogs_1557751421064_7251610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY-dogs_1557751421064_7251610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago suburb bans retail sale of dogs, cats, rabbits</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:07AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:38AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A northwestern Chicago suburb has banned the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores, citing poor treatment and unprepared owners.</p><p>The Buffalo Grove village board voted unanimously on June 17 to prohibit the sales and rabbits were the primary focus of the board's discussion, the Daily Herald reported.</p><p>Board Trustee Joanne Johnson pointed to research that shows rabbits are sold in small, dirty cages and often don't have access to proper nutrition or veterinary care. She said baby rabbits are weaned early, at just three to four weeks old, which leads to underdeveloped immune systems that make them prone to illness.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/drag-queen-story-hour-at-library-attracts-protesters" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/06/26/gay-pride-flag_1466959158116_1489524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;morgan_snedden&#x2f;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Drag Queen Story Hour at library attracts protesters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/woman-64-missing-from-lawndale-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/mi_1561311633236_7433946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/mi_1561311633236_7433946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/mi_1561311633236_7433946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/mi_1561311633236_7433946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/mi_1561311633236_7433946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman, 64, missing from Lawndale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/groom-has-his-pet-dog-as-his-best-man" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman2_1561311407314.jpg_7433890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman2_1561311407314.jpg_7433890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman2_1561311407314.jpg_7433890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman2_1561311407314.jpg_7433890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/23/FOX%20dog%20bestman2_1561311407314.jpg_7433890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Groom has his pet dog as his best man</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/li-man-becomes-11th-dominican-republic-vacation-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>LI man becomes 11th Dominican Republic vacation death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/st-charles-man-arrested-for-beating-woman-trespassing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/aric-bandur_1561309167620_7433880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/aric-bandur_1561309167620_7433880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/aric-bandur_1561309167620_7433880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/aric-bandur_1561309167620_7433880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/aric-bandur_1561309167620_7433880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Aric&#x20;Bandur&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Kane&#x20;County&#x20;sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;office&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Charles man arrested for beating woman, trespassing</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 