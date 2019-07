Police are searching for a driver who struck and critically injured a bicyclist Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

A 25-year-old woman was cycling westbound on a Divvy bike about 11 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Chicago Avenue when a car, possibly a blue Honda Civic, struck her from behind, Chicago police said. The Honda jumped a curb, struck a tree and continued westbound.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police released a photo of the wanted vehicle Monday afternoon. The Honda may have bumper, headlight, and hood damage near the passenger side front of the vehicle, police said.

No one is in custody as Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit investigates. Anyone with tips is asked to call detectives at 312-745-4521.