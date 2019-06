- Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed several geese crossing a road Sunday in northwest suburban Mundelein.

The driver fatally hit 19 Canadian geese about 5:15 p.m. on Midloathian Road near Cambridge Street, Mundelein police said in a statement.

The birds are federally protected, and people who intentionally strike them can be fined by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, police said.

Anyone with tips is asked to call police at 847-968-4600.

On June 5, a driver in Chicago plowed into a flock of geese in the 2700 block of North Leavitt Street, killing six of them, CBS2 reported. The driver claimed his brakes malfunctioned, but witnesses said it was intentional.