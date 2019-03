- Another Illinois State Police squad car was hit on Sunday, the 11th squad car to be hit so far this year.

Sunday's crash happened on I-55 in Montgomery County. Investigators said a trooper had pulled over Sunday morning to investigate a crash when Bailey Neiber, 19, of Belvidere, rear-ended the squad car in a Honda.

Then, the Honda spun back into traffic and crashed into a third car, investigators said.

The trooper and Neiber suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

This story was reported from Chicago.