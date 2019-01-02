Elderly man dies, woman critically hurt in Dunning fire: police

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - A five-story apartment caught on fire Wednesday morning in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side, killing one man and leaving a woman severely injured.

At 3:46 a.m., a fire broke out at a building in the 6400 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. It was contained to one unit on the building’s fifth floor.

A woman and man were taken to Community First Medical Center in critical condition, CFD said. The man, 89, was pronounced dead later that morning.

Firefighters smothered the blaze by 4:45 a.m., CFD said. About 20 residents of the building were displaced.

CFD was investigating the cause of the fire.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

