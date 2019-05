A man was killed Saturday after two people tried to rob him in South Chicago.

The 19-year-old was in a vehicle about 1:10 p.m in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue when two males walked up and demanded his property, Chicago police said. One of the suspects then shot at the man, striking him in the back.

The man was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.