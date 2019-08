An 88-year-old woman died in a vehicle crash Friday in north suburban Skokie.

Joan Gutterman was involved in a crash about 9:35 a.m. in the 8700 block of Gross Point Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead about two hours later at NorthShore University Evanston Hospital.

An autopsy conducted Saturday said she died of blunt force injuries related to the collision, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

Skokie police did not immediately respond to a request for details about the crash.