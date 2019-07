- A teenage girl has been reported missing from north suburban Palatine.

Elizabeth Bocaniciu, 17, was last seen the morning of July 1 at a friend’s home in the 1300 block of North Whitewater Lane in Palatine, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

Bocaniciu lives in the 26200 block of North Acorn Lane in unincorporated Mundelein, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bocaniciu may be in the Lemont area with another missing 17-year-old girl, who is documented as missing out of Chicago, the sheriff’s office said. Bocaniciu and other other girl have both recently colored their hair blue.

Anyone who knows their location is asked to call 911.