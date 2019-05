- A former Chicago police commander who had a good reputation for combating crime in one of the city's most violent neighborhoods has pleaded guilty to stealing Social Security benefits.

Kenneth Johnson was accused of stealing about $363,000 in payments intended for his mother, who died in May 1994. His continued collection of the benefit was discovered by the Social Security Administration in November 2017.

With his guilty plea Tuesday to one count of theft of government funds, Johnson faces about two years in prison. U.S. District Judge Manish Shah set sentencing for Sept. 11.

According to his plea agreement, Johnson had a joint bank account with his mother into which Social Security funds were electronically deposited. Johnson failed to notify the government of his mother's death.

Johnson was a 32-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department. He was commander of the Englewood District before retiring in August.