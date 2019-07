- A south suburban police department allowed our cameras to ride along with them, exclusively, as they took to the streets over the weekend, taking aggressive action to curb gun violence.

Robbins police said crime statistics show their approach seems to be working, and they are getting praise from their community.

Robbins’ Mayor, Tyrone Ward, and Police Chief Roy Wells, Sr. said they work together very closely, and as a result, have seen crime numbers fall since 2015.

Police were looking to serve two felony warrants for weapons violations during the ride-along.

All told, police seized a small amount of cocaine and a gun, possessed by a person who they said did not have a state gun license, and made one arrest.