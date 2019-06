- The family of a woman killed in a Walgreens while allegedly shoplifting has filed a lawsuit against the gunman, the company and the night manager who called an acquaintance instead of police to apprehend her.

The plaintiff is the son of Sircie Varnado, a 46-year-old woman shot dead on June 12 by a man who allegedly claimed to be a Chicago police officer.

The lawsuit was filed June 19 in Cook County Circuit Court and names the manager and shooter as two unnamed defendants, as well as Walgreen Company as their authorized agents.

Cook County prosecutors have said in court that Louis Hicks Jr., 33, was called by the night manager to the store at 4817 W. Fullerton Ave. and tackled Varnado to the ground in an attempt to apprehend her.

Hicks ultimately shot her in the head and killed her, prosecutors said. He was ordered held without bail.

The lawsuit claims the night manager was negligent in calling Hicks to apprehend a shoplifter instead of 911. The lawsuit alleges Hicks committed assault and battery by unlawfully restraining Varnado. The suit is seeking more than $50,000 for Varnado’s wrongful death.

The plaintiff is the biological son of Varnado, the lawsuit states. The plaintiff is also requested in an additional filing to be made the special administrator of Varnado’s estate.

A spokesperson for Walgreens did not immediately reply to a request for comment.